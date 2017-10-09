Jolly Fisherman helps Skegness school raise funds for charity

Students at a Skegness primary school had a very special customer when they took part in the World’s Biggest coffee morning to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Parents and carers at Beacon Primary Academy welcomed the Jolly Fisherman, who was delighted to help them raise a staggering £338 for the charity.

Mrs Corinna Wright, principal, said: “I would like to thank all of the pupils

and their families and friends for continuing to support us so well to make events such as this special for all participants.”

The academy believes that supporting fundraising days such as this helps pupils learn respect and tolerance and foster a caring community.