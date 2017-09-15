Join the big beach clean in Skegness

Volunteers are meeting in Skegness tomorrow (Saturday) for one of the last beach cleans of the year – and to record findings for the Marine Conservation Society.

It will be an emotional event for Paul Marshall, who has run beach cleans in the area for years on behalf of Coastal Access for All (CAFA) and is shortly to retire.

There to support him will be Ian Mann, who is launching his own campaign to get a Blue Flag for Winthorpe beach.

He said: “I walk from Chapel to the Pier in Skegness all the time and without Paul and the volunteers clearing sand off the path over the years you probably couldn’t do that now.

“Even though the council has litter pickers there are always bags of rubbish when we go out.

“There are Blue Flags on a beach in Skegness and Bibbys’ beach at Ingoldmells Point has one now, so it got me thinking how nice it would be if we could stop the bad publicity.

“Think how many people would come to Winthorpe if it had a Blue Flag beach, because they will come if they know it’s clean.

“Come on councillors, let’s get it done.”

We will have more on the campaign in next Wednesday’s Skegness Standard, but in the meantime you can join volunteers tomorrow on the Seaview Car Park in Skegness at 10am tomorrow (Saturday).

Paul said: “CAFA is teaming up with Marine Conservation Society for there annual Big Summer Beach Clean Weekend.

“All around the Uk groups like CAFA will be running beach cleans, at including Gibraltar Point and Anderby Creek.

“We will be removing litter and recording what we find which will then go onto The Marine Conservations data base which enables them to step up there fight on waste in our seas.

“Come along of you can spare an hour or two.”