Join Skegness school for 40th anniversary June Day Jaunt celebration

It’s back to school today for a Skegness man who was there for the first day it opened - 40 years ago.

Gareth South will be joining the celebrations at the Richmond School, with his six-year-old son Casey, who is in Year One, and younger son Ajay, aged four, who will join the Reception Class in September.

The opening of the Richmond School in Skegness 40 years ago as reported in the Skegness Standard. ANL-170623-162101001

The theme for the school’s June Day Jaunt is ‘The Seventies’ - and everyone is invited to go along in fancy dress.

Mr South, 50, said he transferred to the Richmond School from Seathorne Primary School when it opened because it was nearer his family’s hotel.

He said: “It’s changed so much over the years. There used to be a huge field but there’s a housing estate behind the school now.

“The layout, except for the hall, has changed, too. But I think a lot of changes are for the better. We used to be left to get on with it with one teacher for 30 pupils.

Pupils at the Richmond School, Skegness, preparing bunting for the 40th anniversary June Day Jaunt. ANL-170623-162347001

“Now there are two teachers and two assistants in classes.”

The First June Day Jaunt was organised by Mrs Anne May, who is now a governor of the school.

She said: “We decided that as we were holding the fair in June we would be different and call it ‘The June Day Jaunt’.

“We had a big raffle, fancy dress for the Children and various stalls.

“The day was a huge success and I seem to remember Miss Rhodes saying that she was amazed by what we had done!

After this it was decided to form The Parents, Teachers and Friends Association. We held a meeting and elected people to the Committee.

Today’s event starts at 2pm and is open to the public. Entry fee is 50p.