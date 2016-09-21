Join season’s final beach clean in Skegness

Volunteers are urged to join the final beach clean of the season in Skegness.

Members of Coastal Access for All will meet outside Xsite Skate Park in North Parade car park at 10am.

Organiser Paul Marshall said the clean-up is an important event before the winter.

He said: “It’s about bedding down so the beaches are clean for the winter months for visitors and wildlife.”

This beach clean is also being run in conjuction with the Marine Conservation Society.

Mr Marshall said: “We will be logging everything we find that has washed up on special survey sheets.

“The information gathered will be presented to the Government to show what kind of problems there are along the coast – as one example you may have seen the recent publicity about beads in cosmetics that are ending up in the sea.”

The event comes ahead of a meeting in Skegness hosted by Keep Britain Tidy, with backing from Anglian Water, for beach clean groups at Skegness Aquarium tomorrow (Thursday) at 10.30am.