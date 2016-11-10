Join salute to the brave in the Skegness area on Remembrance Sunday

More than 40 organisations, churches and schools will gather in Skegness at the weekend to pay tribute to the brave who have lost their lives in conflict or continue to serve their country.

The Remembrance Parade on Sunday is being organised by Skegness Town Council and celebrates another successful Poppy Appeal for the Skegness branch of the Royal British Legion.

MP Matt Warman will join the Mayor’s party to lead the procession from the coach park in Richmond Drive at 10.20am.

It will travel along Lumley Road and Lumley Avenue to St Matthew’s Church.

Among the veterans taking part will be Alec Gurney, ex 8th Army, and Reg Bower, a Burma Star veteran.

Les Constantine, chairman of the Skegness branch of the Royal British Legion, said: “The Poppy Appeal has been going great guns and I cannot thank our volunteers from all walks of life enough.”

Other Remembrance events include:

l In Spilsby, on Friday, a two minutes’ silence at the Franklin statue at 11am, and, on Sunday, a march meeting at the lower Market Place at 10.45am proceeding to St James for a service from 11am.

Afterwards, wreaths will be placed and the march will go to Our Lady and the English Martyrs.

l In Ingoldmells, on Friday, a service at St Peter and Paul’s at 10.45am, and on Sunday, a service at the same church at the same time.

l In Alford, on Friday, a service at the war memorial at 11am, and on Sunday, a parade from the war memorial at 9.30am to St Wilfred’s church for a 10.30am service.

There will also be a service at 3pm at RAF Strubby, near Alford.