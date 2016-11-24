Join force and keep county safe

A recruitment campaign has been launched by Lincolnshire Police in a bid to maintain officer numbers.

Residents who have lived in the area for the last 12 months are being invited to apply and help keep the county a safe place to live.

Chief Constable Neil Rhodes says that maintaining officer numbers and keeping the people of Lincolnshire safe is a continuing top priority. He says that although the force will not currently be replacing PCSOs who retire or resign until the new budget allocation is announced later in December, the recruitment process for police officers will continue.

Mr Rhodes said: “We are determined to keep up to strength our officer numbers. To ensure we will have enough suitable candidates for the new training courses planned for 2017 to 2019, we are starting the process to recruit right now.”

Applicants should have an understanding of the county and issues facing the public of Lincolnshire. The selection process will take place in stages over the next year.

The first intake is expected to start training in September 2017 and be on the beat early in 2018. To apply visit www.lincs.police.uk