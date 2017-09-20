Join fight to save Skegness hospital services

Residents in Skegness are being urged to join the fight against changes to the services at the local hospital.

The calls come following a demonstration on behalf of Louth Hospital against the proposed Lincolnshire Sustainability and Transformation Plan (STP), which could see some services closed.

Skegness Hospital Watch was formed some 12 years ago by Geoff Poulter, when the Scarbrough Ward closed almost overnight without any prior notice.

Today, this group along with other recently formed ones in Boston, Grantham and Louth are linked by umbrella group Fighting4Life Lincolnshire.

Judi Gaskell, secretary of Skegness Hospital Watch said: “This document. despite being conceived more than a year ago, has still not come into the public domain for consultation.

“Your Hospital Watch is monitoring the situation closely. If you want to help keep our local Hospital open, we meet every month (usually the third Thursday) at the Crown Hotel, Drummond Road at 7pm. The next meeting is tomorrow (Thursday).

There is a Facebook page called SHARE which includes the latest information.