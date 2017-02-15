Join debate on NHS health services in Skegness

Residents concerned about the future of NHS hospital services will gather for a debate in Skegness tomorrow.

Skegness Hospital Watch will meet at the Crown Hotel in Drummond Road at 7pm.

Geoff Poulter, of Skegness Hospital Watch, said it is important patients demand to be told what the changes for the local health service are.

He said: “I have many concerns, especially regarding the future of the stroke unit at Pilgrim Hospital in Boston.

“I have had a stroke and know the pressure that would be put on patients and their families if they had to travel to Lincoln Hospital.

“It is important people come together and get their voices heard. We would welcome anyone concerned about the future of health care to come to our meeting.”

Read more:

NHS crisis fears more than half of A&Es may be lost