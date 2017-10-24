Join beach clean in Skegness and help protect marine life

Volunteers are being invited to be a litter hero and join a beach clean that does more than just clear the sand of rubbish.

Skegness Aquarium is hosting the beach clean tomorrow (Wednesday) - and would like as many people as possible to turn out and help.

The end of season beach clean follows a similar event held in February when 40kg of rubbish was collected and marks the Aquarium’s commitment to protecting marine life.

It also supports the BeachCare programme, run by Keep Britain Tidy, which encouraging people to get involved in the management of their local beach,

Roxanne Prime, curator at Skegness Aquarium, said: “We are organising this as part of our conservation programme.

“Nationally there has been a lot of publicity recently about plastic in the sea which is finding its way into the food chain and it’s happening here.

“We’ll be clearing a 100 meter stretch of beach which isn’t cleaned by the council.

“As well as clearing the sand of rubbish we’ll be logging what we find onto an info board in the Aquarium and then passing on the results to BeachCare, so they can add it to their data.”

Helping the team from the Aquarium will be 12 police cadets. Roxanne said: “It can be a lot of fun for families too because we find a lot of marine life, such as shark eggs, and we’ll be there to help identify it.”

If you would like to join them, the beach clean will start from Skegness Aquarium in Tower Esplanade at 12noon. Those taking part will get a discounted £5 entry to the Aquarium and free tea and coffee to warm them up afterwards.