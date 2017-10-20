Job opportunities on offer at NHS recruitment day in Skegness

New opportunities working at the heart of NHS community healthcare in the Skegness area are on offer at a recruitment open day taking place in the town. Visitors will be able to drop-in to find out about a range of clinical and non-clinical vacancies on offer in the community and at Skegness Hospital, as well as being able to meet members of the team.

The event, organised by the Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust (LCHS), takes places on Friday, November 3.

Job opportunities are available with the NHS. ANL-171020-072023001

LCHS runs services across the whole of Lincolnshire, helping people to manage their health at home or in the local community and reducing the need for hospital admission.

In Skegness, as well as delivering community-based services, the trust is responsible for care at Skegness Hospital, including Scarbrough and Gloucester wards and the 24 hour urgent care centre. The trust also has hospital services in Louth, Gainsborough and Spalding.

Carol Haycock, LCHS’s workforce planning lead, said: “We’re looking for extraordinary people to join our team in a range of roles, which all contribute to delivering great care to patients. Not only is Lincolnshire a beautiful place to live, working for the trust offers a range of great benefits, including professional development and attractive employment terms. LCHS is also rated ‘good’ by the Care Quality Commission and delivered on its financial obligations in the last financial year. We look forward to welcoming anyone interested in working for us on November 3.”

The event is taking place on November 4 from 9.30am to 3.30pm at The Storehouse, in North Parade, Skegness.

If you cannot make it on the day, please contact the trust’s Workforce Services team on 01522 308700 to discuss the opportunities available to you.