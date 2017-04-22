Jim from Skegness has flower power for London Marathon

A head gardener from Butlin’s in Skegness will be swapping his gardening gloves for running shoes to take part in tomorrow’s annual Virgin Money London Marathon.

Jim Clark, 59, joined will join 39,0000 runners for Sunday’s annual Virgin Money London Marathon to help grow vital funds for Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity.

Butlin’s has supported Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity since January 2015 and Jim has been one of their charity champions ever since, raising thousands of pounds through various activities at the seaside resort where he has worked for over 16 years.

In preparation for the iconic 26.2-mile course passing London’s best -known landmarks, Jim has been doing lots of training and is particularly known around the Butlin’s resort for taking on challenges with his wheelbarrow.

This Easter, he took on a 30-mile wheelbarrow ride with his grandson who donned an Easter egg fancy dress costume for the occasion.

Jim said: “The London Marathon is a big challenge but knowing I’m raising money for such a good cause keeps me going. I absolutely love my job brightening up the resort where I work and brightening children’s lives by fundraising for GOSH Charity is one of my passions. I recently raised money by completing the Three Peaks Challenge in eight hours using only the steps at Butlin’s!”

Sophie Powell-White, head of account management at Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity, said: “We’re so grateful to Jim and to all our supporters for taking part in this amazing challenge. With their help we can make a real difference for patients and families and we can’t wait to cheer all our runners on along the route”

Thanks to the incredible support of Butlin’s customers and staff like Jim, Butlin’s has raised a fantastic £300,000 across their three resorts in Minehead, Skegness and Bognor Regis since 2015.The money raised will go towards new, specialist and life saving equipment to help treat children with some of the rarest, most complex conditions. It will also help to fund the hospital’s dedicated play team which designs activities for children to aid their treatment, recovery and understanding of their illness.

This year money raised will go towards the hospital’s most urgent needs, including pioneering new treatments and research, providing cutting edge equipment and supporting the refurbishment of the hospital to provide state-of- the-art facilities to match the hospital’s world-class care.

To sponsor Jim, please visit here