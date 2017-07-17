Jailed market trader from Ingoldmells had £22k counterfeit clothes on his stall

A market trader caught selling counterfeit clothing on his stall was today (Mon) jailed for 18 months.

Roshan Singh had 1,100 counterfeit items on his stall on the Eastgate Market at Sea Lane, Ingoldmells, when he was raided by trading standards officers.

Daniel Brayley, prosecuting, said that Singh was selling his counterfeit goods at a much lower value than the genuine items.

Mr Brayley said “The value of the goods as they were on sale on the market was in the region of £22,000. The loss of value to the trademark holders was £119,669.”

Singh, 29, who gave an address of c/o Lincoln Road, Skegness, denied 11 charges of unauthorised use of a trademark on 17 October 2015 and a further charge of possession of criminal property.

He was found guilty by a jury at Lincoln Crown Court of all 12 charges.

During his trial Singh claimed he had no involvement in the stall and said the stall holder must have stolen his identity.

Judge Michael Heath, passing sentence, told Singh “The evidence was overwhelming.

“You had 1,100 counterfeit items on your stall for sale.

“You have shown not a shred of remorse.

“You told the jury that this was not your stall and that it never had been.

“You said your identity must have been stolen by the man who ran the stall. That was utter nonsense.

“Trademark offences undermine reputable companies and the court has a duty to protect the owners of trademarks. Sentences have to have some element of deterrence to them.”

Adam Pearson, in mitigation, said that Singh has no previous convictions and is not currently working.

He told the court “He is seperated from his wife. He has a new partner and a young child.

“He is a man who is not presently in employment. He is not in receipt of benefits and has very little by way of financial means.”