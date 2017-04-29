‘It was a farce’: UKIP candidate on not recognising constituency town

UKIP leader Paul Nuttall has dubbed a ‘test’ on a national news programme where he failed to recognise a picture of a town in the constituency he is standing for in the General Election as ‘a farce’.

Mr Nuttall spoke to the Standard after Saturday’s announcement he would be standing as UKIP’s candidate for the Boston and Skegness.

On not recognising a picture of Boston, he said he would have had the same result even if he had been asked about Liverpool, where he hails from.

He said he would be moving to the constituency if he won the seat, but said that during the campaign he would be ‘based out of hotels’.

“I’m having to juggle my time between being party leader and fighting on behalf of the branch in Boston and Skegness,“ he said. “I think voters are intelligent enough to understand the situation which I find myself in.”

Mr Nuttall headed straight for Skegness as news broke he would be contesting the constituency, currently held by Conservative Matt Warman, ending days of speculation.

During his whirlwind visit, he met members of the Boston and Skegness UKIP branch at an undisclosed bar in the resort.

Branch chairman, Sue Blackburn, said: “We as a branch are delighted that Paul has decided to stand here and are excited to work alongside him, giving him our full support to hopefully secure our first UKIP MP for the Boston and Skegness area.”

She said this was the first of many visits to Skegness Mr Nuttall plans to make during the campaign.

“Next time he will be out and about meeting his perspective voters,” she said.

“We know locally we have a lot of support as has been proven with the referendum vote and the support we got in the 2015 elections.”

Mr Nuttall is expected to visit Skegness for an “action day” in the next few days.

