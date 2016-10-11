IT training sessions to be held across East Lindsey

East Lindsey District Council has arranged a series of IT training sessions to support residents who wish to learn how to use a computer.

The sessions, run in conjunction with County Linx Radio, will take place in the station’s Club Bus and be held in the follow locations:

• Holton Le Clay (Car Park Adjacent to Community Centre) - October 12

• Spilsby (Post Office Lane Car Park) - October 17

• Alford (South Street Car Park) - October 18

• Horncastle (Tesco Car Park) - October 20

• Louth (Kiln Lane Car Park near Co-Op) - October 26

• Tattershall (Barnes Wallace School Car Park) - October 28

• Manby (Tedder Hall) - November 2

• Skegness (North Parade Car Park opposite Skegness Town Hall) - November 7

• Mablethorpe (Station Sports Car Park) - November 10

Three sessions will be run each day starting at 9am, 11am and 2pm and each session can accommodate up to six people, including wheelchair users.

The sessions will be tailored to your individual needs and will include how to set up an email account, how to access the internet, as well as learning how to access the Council’s services online.

Each person taking part will receive a username and password to complete other IT training from training provider ‘UKonline’ thereafter, either on a computer at home or at a community location that has computer access available.

To reserve your place on the IT training please call 01507 601111 or visit your local Customer Access Point. Places on the courses are booked on a first come first served basis.