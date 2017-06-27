‘It smells and looks disgusting’: Residents kick up stink over algae in Skegness boating lake

Images of a Skegness boating lake looking like a ‘pea soup’ that have been posted on social media are causing quite a stir in the resort.

The images were posted yesterday by Tony Tye, chairman of the Skegness and District Chamber of Trade, one of the leading promoters of the resort who is one of the team taking Jolly on Tour around the country.

East Lindsey District Council says it is taking steps to reduce the amount of algae in a Skegness boating lake. ANL-170627-113743001

Miles Hedison was first to pick up on this. He commented: “Not very good Tony when on one hand you are going out promoting Skegness with your Jolly roadshow, telling people how wonderful the resort is, then on the other hand you are posting images like this.

“Perhaps it would be better for you to contact the relevant authority.”

But Mr Tye, who said the water not only looked disgusting it also smelled, responded he had given up reporting concerns to the authority, in this case East Lindsey District Council.

He replied to Mr Hedison: “As you are fully aware, I do promote Skegness.

“I posted the images to get the reaction it has got. I’ve found talking to the ‘relevant authority’ a total waste of my time.”

Neil Pimperton commented: “Your comment would definitely put families off from visiting Skegness if they think that any of their children or pets could die if they fell into this disgusting mess,

“Hope nobody does fall in and dies – that would put an end to the Road Show.

“Please make arrangements for the boating lake to be inspected by our professionals and then let our visitors know the results of the water.”

Mr Tye explained to the Standard that the water in the boating lake used to be cleaned annually by East Lindsey District Council, but that has now changed.

This was supported by an employee at the privately run boating lake, Tom Hayward. He said: “I work at the boating lake and can tell you that is cleaned daily of blown refuse and litter. The problem you are seeing here giving it this ‘pea soup’ effect is an algae bloom and is. therefore, an issue regarding the quality of water and by rights is a problem that the ELDC should resolve.

“The quality of water used to be managed well however they have not emptied the lake in around five to seven years.”

Scott Ashdown, East Lindsey District Council’s Building Surveyor, said: “The council is closely monitoring the boating lake in Skegness and has already taken steps to try and reduce the build-up of algae, which has been caused by the recent hot weather. I

“In an attempt to improve the situation, sea water has been pumped in as a way of dispersing the algae and this has resulted in some improvements to the situation.

“The Environment Agency is visiting the site today to take water samples and the council will take advice on the appropriate course of action following the results of the testing.”

“There isn’t any recommended frequency for draining/cleaning boating lakes, but generally we tend to undertake this every 5-8 years depending on any build-up of silt etc.

“The Boating Lake was last drained and refilled in 2012 at the time of other division/naturalisation works of the Northern (boating concession) and Southern (naturalised area) Lakes.

“We are looking to drain and clean the lake at the end of the current 2017/18 financial year.”