It’s Skegness or bust for drivers presenting £500 to RNLI

Twenty-one cars from the Lincolnshire branch of the Morris Minor Owners’ Club (MMOC) headed to Skegness RNLI Lifeboat Station to present £500 and to show off their beautiful cars.

Drivers came from around the county to join up in Skegness to help present the cheque to RNLI volunteer, Education and Visits officer Chas Tibble.

The trip was organised as part of the club’s celebration of the Federation of British Historic Vehicle Clubs, Drive it Day. MMOC Branch chairman Bruce Kelsey said: “When we visited the station about three years ago and enjoyed a fascinating tour of the all-weather lifeboat and inshore lifeboat.

“This culminated with a look inside the Mersey class lifeboat Lincolnshire Poacher which just amazed our members.

“As we handed over our donation cheque we were warmly invited back to come and have a look at the Shannon class lifeboat when she arrived. That’s what here to do today.’

MMOC had collected a tremendous total of £500 which was presented to Chas and received with warm thanks on behalf of the RNLI at Skegness.

He said: “We are greatly appreciative of such a terrific donation by MMOC. As the charity that saves lives at sea, the RNLI is totally reliant on such generosity as we see here today. Without this kind of support the RNLI and its volunteer crew wouldn’t exist.”