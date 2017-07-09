Search

It’s over to you Michael: New man at top at Spilsby Rotary Club

Past President Peter Butler (left ) anding over the Presidency of the Rotary Club of Spilsby, to new President, Michael Longmate. ANL-170707-063048001

Spilsby Rotary Club has a new president.

Past President Peter Butler handed over the chain of office to Michael Longmate at a ceremony on Thursday, June 29.

President Michael will serve for one year.