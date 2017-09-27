It’s happening!: Premier Inn will be built in Skegness by June next year, say council

The doubters thought it would never happen but Skegness Town Council has revealed the resort will have a Premier Inn – with ‘a completion date in June’ next year.

A year has gone by since KCS Developments were given the green light by East Lindsey District Council for an 80-bed hotel on the controversial Pier Field site – a recreational area for the community sold to the former Skegness Urban District Council by the Earl of Scarborough in 1922.

The Pier Field in Skegness. ANL-170926-150548001

The site on Grand Parade is also to have a Brewers Fayre restaurant and drive-thru KFC restaurant, on-site car parking and landscaped areas, with the overall development creating 70 jobs.

At the time the plans were approved, KCS director Richard Morton said they “would waste no time in moving in to the construction phase”.

However, after no signs of any development earlier this year, one resident, James Hardaker, made a Freedom of Information request to ELDC asking if Premier Inn had pulled out.

The Standard also approached KCS for an update in February of this year to be told the company was ‘in the process of securing a contractor for the build and are keen to start work on site as soon as possible.”

There had been no further official updates since then, with rumours indicating there were problems regarding negotiations with Anglian Water over connection to the existing drainage system.

However, finally we are seeing movement with an announcement on Monday on the Skegness Town Council website.

District Ward councillor Sue Blackbourn said: “It seems Premier Inn have been able to sort out the problems they had with Anglian Water and are now in a position to start the build. Premier Inn have said they will be on site and commencing the build in the New Year and are hoping for a completion date in June.

“Of course, we all know the weather conditions can scupper the best of plans but this is the timescale we have been given at present.”

The Standard asked for clarification from Anglian Water and a spokesperson said: “Anglian Water has been working closely with the Pier Fields developer to ensure the new development is connected to the existing drainage network without having a detrimental effect on our existing customers. We will continue to work closely with local councils and developers to make sure our network supports sustainable growth, knowing that water and drainage powers our local economies.”