‘It’s disgusting’: But there is good news about Ingoldmells beach

Fury over the state of a section of privately-owned beach in Ingoldmells rages on - but the Standard can reveal there is hope for visitors and the businesses who try to trade there.

Martin Walvin, who has a holiday home on the Sands Holiday Park, sent the Standard a number of pictures of rubbish strewn across the beach at Ingoldmells Point taken at the start of the Easter break – one of the busiest weekends of the year.

Rubbish on the beach at Ingoldmells Point. ANL-170417-125411001

He said: “It’s disgusting and it’s on our part of the beach where our holiday home is.

“I’m really shocked that for many years it’s been left in this state and the local council, local government and environmental agency’s don’t seem to care about it. I’d personally like to see the owners of the beach summonsed for neglecting it. Last year my three-year-old stood on a broken bottle. Thank goodness she had shoes on, but if she’d have injured her foot who would have been responsible?”

However, the Standard can reveal the beach, owned by Simon Adderley, is currently being sold and the new owner has exciting plans once sale is agreed. Sources have told assured us that a beach clean is part on the condition of the contract. We will announce more when we can.

I’m really shocked that for many years it’s been left in this state Martin Walvin

Rubbish on the beach at Ingoldmells Point. ANL-170417-125523001