It’s back to school in Skegness for Team GB windsurfer

It was back to school for a British Sailing Team windsurfer but this time he was at the helm running a boot camp. Rob York, 21. returned to the Richmond School in Skegness to show pupils fitness can be fun.

Rob, who has been national champion four times is now attending The University of Bournemouth, studying for a Sports Development and coaching degree.

Pupils from Richmond School in Skegness being put through their paces with former pupil Rob York who is a British Sailing Team Windsurfer. ANL-171017-145201001

He is passionate about educating young people about nutrition, health and fitness and using it to reduce the child obesity numbers.

He said: “If fitness isn’t fun you’re doing it wrong!”

A spokesperson from the school said: “The pupils enjoyed their time learning about fitness and taking part in the activities.”