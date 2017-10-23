It’s all aboard to explore for pupils from Skegness

Pupils from Skegness Infant Academy recently enjoyed a trip to Wainfleet on the train as part of their topic ‘Once upon a time’.

The Year Two children have been studying the history of transport such as cars and trains, and how Skegness changed as a result of the introduction of train travel.

Pupils from Skegness Infant Academy went on a rail trip to Wainfleet. ANL-171023-130151001

For many children it was the first time on a train and they really relished the whole experience.

Once in Wainfleet they enjoyed the very generous hospitality of Salem Bridge Brewery, where they learnt about the changes in Wainfleet throughout the years and had lunch in a beautiful room.

Mrs Lewis-Bettison, Year 2 Teacher, said: “I would like to say a big thank you to Batemans for making us feel very welcome.”