Inspirational Evie from Skegness jumps to new heights

A 15-year-old para showjumper from Skegness has been awarded for the inspiration she gives others.

Evie Toombes received the Hannah Francis Award at the Pony Club Dengie Horse Feeds Winter Championships.

She said: “This is an incredible honour and I feel so so lucky to have been awarded this.

“Hannah was so courageous and ambitious despite her ongoing health battle. She touched the hearts of many people and will always be an inspiration to us all.

“Her humour and sense of ‘realness’ in her updates on her Willberry Wonder Pony Facebook page will always be a reminder of how much of an incredible and inspirational young girl she was.

“I, as many others do, look up to her and have so much respect for everything she achieved.”

Evie was born with a form of spina bifida that affects her lower legs, bladder and bowel function. She lives in constant pain, undergoes frequent medical treatment and has to be fed through a tube for 10 hours every night because she cannot digest her own food.

Despite this she is an avid rider and last year became National Grade Three RDA showjumping champion.

Proud mum Caroline said: “She was nominated by her pony club Southwold North and incredibly chosen as the winner based on her achievements against adversity, mentoring others and Inspiration. We are all very proud of her.”