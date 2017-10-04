Inquest hears man from Spilsby took own life

A man from Spilsby was found hanging from a tree in his back garden by a neighbour after taking his own life, an inquest was told.

Terrence Christopher Sherriff, 58, died at his home in Holton Road on January 4 this year.

The inquest was initially opened on January 13, but it had to be adjourned so the coroner could gather further details on what happened.

The assistant Coroner for Central Lincolnshire, Marianne Johnson, said that all enquiries had now been completed when the inquest resumed at Spilsby Coroner’s Court on Thursday (September 28).

The inquest heard that there were no unusual findings in Mr Sherriff’s toxicology report.

It was also reported that his GP, Dr Savory, confirmed he was not suffering from any illnesses, did not need regular medication, and there were no signs of any drug or alcohol abuse.

The inquest was told that PC David Eldridge from Horncastle Police attended the property after Mr Sherriff’s next door neighbour, Elaine Clark, found his body.

Mr Sherriff lived with his sister Patricia, but she had gone into hospital the Friday before the incident happened.

His next door neighbour Ms Clark had been asked to go round to Sherriff’s house to check on him following a phone call from a concerned family member who couldn’t get hold of him.

She went into the house, but was unable to locate Mr Sherriff - so she went outside to look, as she knew he enjoyed spending time outside in his garden.

Ms Clark found him hanging from a tree by a ligature.

Medics, who were at the scene before the police arrived, helped to get Mr Sherriff’s body down from the tree and attempted to resuscitate him, but they were unable to do so.

A chair and a red torch, which did not work, were found underneath the tree.

Assistant Coroner Ms Johnson concluded that Mr Sherriff intended to take his own life, but there no clear reason why.

She recorded that the cause of death was hanging and gave a final verdict of suicide.