Ingoldmells store raises hundreds for charity

An Ingoldmells convenience store has presented hundreds of pounds to a life-saving cause on the east coast.
McColl’s, in Anchor Lane, has donated £300 to the Mablethorpe and Donna Nook Coastguard Association through the Making A Difference Locally charity, a body managed by its suppliers Nisa.
It sees Nisa shops (and other convenience stores) raise funds for local causes by selling Making A Difference Locally associated products, with a penny being set aside each time. Once the stores have a pot of money, they can find their cause and make a donation. McColl’s, in Anchor Lane, has been using the scheme to support coastal safety, with this year’s donation following one made to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution last year.
Almost Done!
Registering with Skegness Standard means you're ok with our terms and conditions.