Ingoldmells store raises hundreds for charity

An Ingoldmells convenience store has presented hundreds of pounds to a life-saving cause on the east coast.

McColl’s, in Anchor Lane, has donated £300 to the Mablethorpe and Donna Nook Coastguard Association through the Making A Difference Locally charity, a body managed by its suppliers Nisa.

It sees Nisa shops (and other convenience stores) raise funds for local causes by selling Making A Difference Locally associated products, with a penny being set aside each time. Once the stores have a pot of money, they can find their cause and make a donation. McColl’s, in Anchor Lane, has been using the scheme to support coastal safety, with this year’s donation following one made to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution last year.