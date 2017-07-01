Ingoldmells mum raises thousands for hospitals

An Ingoldmells mum has raised thousands of pounds for good causes through a 1920s-themed ball, held as a thank you to those who cared for her premature son.

Danielle Stoakes, 27, held the Great Gatsby-inspired event at Southview Park Hotel, in Skegness, last Friday, in aid of Bradford Royal Infirmary and Lincoln County Hospital.

Her son, Reggie Hansom, was born at Bradford Royal in June 2015, three months premature, weighing just 2lb 7oz.

It was the only hospital in the area with the facilities to care for such a premature baby, said Danielle, who was ‘blue-lighted’ to the hospital from Pilgrim Hospital, in Boston.

Reggie would later be transferred to Lincoln County Hospital.

Last Friday’s event raised £4,822 for the hospitals; a friend would then top it up to £5,000 – Danielle’s target.

Guests enjoying the evening. Photo supplied by Martin Leggott Photography, Spalding, Lincolnshire.

Danielle said she was ‘delighted’ to reach the sum, saying: “I’m amazed really. It just feels amazing to think the money raised will go to such a great cause and will help families in the future.”

Two hundred tickets were sold for the event and among those attending were nurses who cared for Reggie in Bradford.

Danielle was seeing some of them for the first time since Reggie left Bradford.

“It meant the absolute world to me to have them there on the night,” she said, “It was nice to give something back.”

Danielle thanked all those who helped make the event a success, whether they were guests on the night, businesses who donated prizes, or supported in another way.

Plans are now in place for another ball next year, again in aid of good causes.

The event, which this time will have a Mardi Gras theme, will take place at the same venue on Saturday, August 18.

For updates, search for Mardi Gras Masquerade Ball - Reggie’s Journey on Facebook.