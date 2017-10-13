Ingoldmells caravan park wins gold conservation award

A caravan park in Ingoldmells that is run by East Lindsey District Council has been awarded the prestigious David Bellamy Conservation Award with the highest ‘Gold’ accolade.

The award given to Kingfisher Caravan Park champions holiday parks that are working to protect and enhance Britain’s natural environment covering many environmental issues, ranging from the care of hedgerows and wild flowers to helping to protect the natural environment and support wildlife.

Aspects of park management which do not directly affect the immediate environment, but which are important in overall conservation terms are also taken into consideration.

This includes the use of low energy lighting and energy efficient equipment, encouraging water saving devices in toilets, using recycled paper, ensuring that old trees, shrubs and pruning are chipped and used as mulch, and recycling waste.

The team at Kingfisher have worked hard on these areas and have been recognised in creating and maintaining wildlife-friendly hedges to protect and provide homes for the local wildlife.

The park has been regularly assessed by the scheme’s team of local wildlife experts looking at the steps taken to manage their land as a haven for wildlife, reduce their use of energy, water and other resources, reduce, reuse and recycle the waste they produce and support their local communities.

David Bellamy uses the assessors’ reports and comments from members of the public to make his awards each year of Gold, Silver and Bronze.

East Lindsey’s Portfolio Holder for the Coastal Economy, Coun Steve Kirk, said: “The granting of this award to the Kingfisher Caravan Park is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team. The award also has wider economic benefits as it draws people to the area to stay at this award-winning environmentally-friendly caravan park.”

Park manager Pat Pollard added: “Kingfisher Caravan Park is delighted to be the recipient of the David Bellamy Conservation Award at the Gold level for the fifth successive year. The team here take great pride in achieving this fantastic award year on year, which gives the Park recognition throughout the UK.”