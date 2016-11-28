Indonesian evening in support of charity

Enjoy Indonesian cuisine at an event being held in Spilsby this weekend in support of the Alzheimer’s Society.

The fundaiser has been organmised by the Dapur Yuli catering business. It will take place in the Methodist Chapel Hall, on Saturday, from noon to 5pm.

In addition to Indonesian food, there will be Indonesian and salsa dance, a raffle prize draw and more.

Tickets, including two-course meals, cost £12 for adults, £6 for children under 10, £30 for a family ticket, and free for under fours.

To book, call 07890 798399 or email yurican.yh@gmail.com