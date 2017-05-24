Increased police presence in Skegness continues after terror attack in Manchester

Visitors to Skegness can expect to see an increased police presence while the UK threat level remains as ‘critical’.

Armed police were spotted patrolling streets along the coast yesterday following the terror attack in Manchester.

Eight people are now in custody following the bombing at the end of the Ariana Grande concert which killed 22 people.

Coast Insp Colin Haigh said: “We will continue to provide an enhanced police presence while the threat level continues to be at critical.

“This is under constant review and I want to reiterate that there is no direct threat to Lincolnshire.”

Yesterday East Midlands Operational Support Service tweeted a picture of two officers outside the RNLI Lifeboat Station and a police car was also parked at the top of Tower Esplanade.

Chief Constable Bill Skelly said: “People in Lincolnshire can expect to see more officers on the streets, more routine checks and patrols will be taking place and, quite simply, you can expect that those officers will be around for you to approach if you have any concerns or if you need any information.

“Some of those officers will be armed. If you’ve ever been to a big event in the county or anything large scale and pre-planned, then you’ll be used to seeing officers carrying firearms; this is a necessary response to the events of the last few days.

“At the moment you won’t see soldiers on our streets. Military capability is there if we need it and, if we do, will be in accordance with a well-considered plan.

“I understand people will be anxious and concerned and I want to reassure everyone that we are well prepared. There are a number of events planned across the county coming up which people might be worried about. We are working with organisers to ensure those events are as safe and secure as possible and we hope that you are still able to go and enjoy them.

“This is an exceptional and difficult time. The key things to take away are that we are constantly reviewing and assessing and that you should be alert, not alarmed. If something seems out of place to you, talk to us. We’d much rather hear about something that comes to nothing than receive information too late to act.

“Please take note of safety advice and, in the very rare event you are caught up in any kind of weapons attack, please remember to follow the Run, Hide, Tell advice.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to remind people that any type of hate crime will not be tolerated. Emotive incidents like these can sometimes cause discord within communities. Over the coming days and weeks we will be reaching out to make sure those existing bonds and relationships stay strong. If you or anyone you know has been a victim of hate crime please report it straight away on 101 or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Terrorists seek to create fear and distrust. As the police, but more importantly as people, we will not let that happen. We stand with Manchester and we stand together as a country. A small amount of people carry out these heinous crimes and we will not let them win. Let us work closely together to unite against those who seek, through violence and extremism, to intimidate or cause fear.”

*A webpage with advice for victims and those affected by the attack has gone live on gov.uk:https://www.gov.uk/guidance/ manchester-attack-may-2017-support-for-people-affected

- The latest guidance on recognising the terrorist threat and remaining vigilant can be accessed via www.nactso.gov.uk

- We advise the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious behaviour or activity on 0800 789 321 or in an emergency the public should always call 999.

- For further information about reporting suspicious behaviour visit https://act.campaign.gov.uk/. If you get caught up in the rare event of a weapons attack we urge you to follow the Run, Hide, Tell advice.