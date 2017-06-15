IN PICTURES: Thousands attend ‘brilliant’ Friskney show

This year’s Friskney Show saw thousands of visitors take part in its various attractions and competitions.
Organisers of the 14th annual show said it was ‘absolutely brilliant’ and estimated that more than 2,000 had attended the event held at the village hall and playing fields on Sunday.
One of those who put the show together, Trish Hunter, said: “We had a really big crowd this year and the event was absolutely brilliant.
“We didn’t have any rain at all, it was a bit windy but that was it.”
She added that food at the show had sold out.
Friskney Show sees a number of local organisations perform and this year that included Top Limitz dance group and the Boston Kuk Sool Won martial arts group.
It also saw a fly-over by an RAF Hurricane around midday.
Charities and organisations were also able to take stall space, raise funds and promote their causes.
Trish said plans for the 15th annual show, which always takes place on the second Sunday of June, were already in progress - with more things already planned.