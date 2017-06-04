IN PICTURES: Steamaged kicks at Carrington Rally

Crowds of people again travelled to Carrington over the Bank holiday weekend to take part in the 58th year of Lincolnshire’s oldest steam and vintage festival.
One of the biggest annual steam festivals in the area was busy with throngs of people again this year.
Carrington Rally has been running for 58 years and is Lincolnshire’s oldest steam and vintage festival.
This year the event, which took place over the Bank Holiday weekend, welcomed special guests popular live-action tractor Little Grey Fergie and children’s television presenter Andy Rady, who presented his show ‘Dino Raps’.
The RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight also performed a fly-past featuring their aircraft.
As well as the special guests, there were also the usual displays of tractors, vintage and steam vehicles and classic cars.
Performances included ploughing demonstrations using steam engines, the Pennine Bernese Carter Dogs, live music from 1960s-themed acts and a reenactment of a LIVES first response event.
There was also a variety of food stalls and model and craft markets.
Families further enjoyed the various fairground attractions such as dodgems and carousels.
Photographer David Dawson went along to take a look at the event.