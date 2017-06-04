IN PICTURES: Steamaged kicks at Carrington Rally

Crowds of people again travelled to Carrington over the Bank holiday weekend to take part in the 58th year of Lincolnshire’s oldest steam and vintage festival.

One of the biggest annual steam festivals in the area was busy with throngs of people again this year.

Carrington Rally. L-R Shaun Leighton of Kirton and Marton Sleaford of Bennington with a 1925 Marshall steam roller that Martin looks after for the Ward family of Holbeach St Marks. EMN-170529-120049001

Carrington Rally has been running for 58 years and is Lincolnshire’s oldest steam and vintage festival.

This year the event, which took place over the Bank Holiday weekend, welcomed special guests popular live-action tractor Little Grey Fergie and children’s television presenter Andy Rady, who presented his show ‘Dino Raps’.

The RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight also performed a fly-past featuring their aircraft.

As well as the special guests, there were also the usual displays of tractors, vintage and steam vehicles and classic cars.

Carrington Rally. L-R Marcus Kenning of Wrangle with Frank Kenning 10 and Frank Kenning 9, sitting on their 1923 Armstrong Whitworth steam roller. EMN-170529-120038001

Performances included ploughing demonstrations using steam engines, the Pennine Bernese Carter Dogs, live music from 1960s-themed acts and a reenactment of a LIVES first response event.

There was also a variety of food stalls and model and craft markets.

Families further enjoyed the various fairground attractions such as dodgems and carousels.

Photographer David Dawson went along to take a look at the event.

Carrington Rally. Anthony Battrick and Henry Battrick 8 of Grantham looking at the display of classic cars. EMN-170529-120122001

Carrington Rally. Nigel Freeman of Horncastle with his 1946 Wolseley WD2 and Root Cutter. EMN-170529-120158001

Carrington Rally. Members of Pennine Bernese Carters in the main ring. EMN-170529-120100001

Carrington Rally. L-R David Brooks of Boston, Julie Baxter, Charlie Baxter 14 and Shirley Baxter of Wigtoft with their 3 cars. EMN-170529-120133001

Carrington Rally. EMN-170529-120111001