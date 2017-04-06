IN PICTURES: Dramatic scenes as three arrested after police descend on Skegness town centre

Three men were tackled to the ground and arrested by plain clothes officers yesterday (Wednesday) after Cumbrian police launched a sting operation in the centre of Skegness.

The trio, one in his teens, one in his 20s and one in his 30s were arrested on Lumley Road, at about 3pm, in relation to drug offences.

Police tackled three men to the ground and arrested them as part of a drugs operation yesterday (Wednesday). Faces have been blurred by The Standard to protect the identity of the plain clothed officers and because the men are still in custody and have not yet been charged. Photo by: Taz Carl Smith

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman confirmed at officers from Cumbria had led the operation and said the men remain in custody.

One witness who watched the incident unfold told The Standard: “The plain clothed police looked like they were hovering for a good 10 minutes before they went in.

“It definitely looked planned.”

It is understood by the Standard that the men were not local to the area.