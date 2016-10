The new Ark Wildlife Park in Stickney is set to open tomorrow (Saturday) at 10am.

The centre, is located at the former site of the Stickney Farm Park, on West Fen Lane.

Ark Wildlife Park, Stickney. L-R Debbie Perham, joint owner Jamie Mintram, Kiara Gartside, Charlie Irons.

The Standard visited the attraction to have a look at some of the paw-some creatures on offer.

For more information on the park visit www.arkwildlifepark.co.uk