‘If we get bad weather and strong winds we will again be in danger of flooding’

Residents along the East Lindsey coast are being warned there are still some high spring tides to come after a successful operation to avert any flood threat last month.

Soldiers were brought in to warn residents ahead of the storm surge on Friday, January 13 and Skegness flood warden Coun Malcolm Gabbititas told Wednesday’s town council meeting it was the right thing to do.

He said: “I’ve been asked, did we over react? The answer to that is no.

“We were happy a flood did not happen but we are not out of the wood just yet as in February and March we have some more big spring tides. The biggest will be on February 27 and 28 and March 1, then at the end of the month from March 28 to 31.

“The tides on March 29 and 30 are the biggest of the year, with the one at 8.39pm on March 30 reaching 7.71m compared with 7.38m on January 13.

“If we get bad weather and strong to gale force northerly wind we will again be in danger of flooding.”