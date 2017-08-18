If the dentures fit - ‘Cinders’ from Skegness could have smile back

A ‘Cinderella’ story inspired by someone losing their dentures in Skegness could soon have a happy ending – thanks to a local dentist.

Residents have been chewing over a picture of a bizarre notice taped to a tree which asked ‘Have you lost your teeth?’ since it was posted on social media last week.

False teeth have been taped to a tree in Hoylake Drive, Skegness. ANL-170818-132848001

The notice in Hoylake Drive was attached to some upper partial dentures in a waterproof bag and spotted by local therapist Lois Slocombe.

She sent a picture of it to Spilsby dentist Mitchell Clark who posted it on his Cygnet Dental Studios Facebook page.

Lois said: “I don’t know who put the teeth there as it certainly wasn’t me.

“They are attached to a tree close to where I live. I just found it a bit bizarre.

False teeth have been taped to a tree in Hoylake Drive, Skegness. ANL-170818-132848001

“But I thought since someone went to the trouble of making it, that I should try and help reunite them with their owner.

“There has been a lot of jokes made about it but no one has come forward so far.”

Among more than 50 comments on Facebook was one by Rickydawn Kent: “Brilliant, never seen such an ad, bit like Cinderella’s slipper?? or not!!”

As a result, Mitchell decided to show his ‘Prince Charming’ side by offering the owners a new set of teeth if they can prove the lost ones are there’s

Mitchell said: “After my cousin Lois sent me the picture of the teeth, I posted it on Cygnet House Dental Studios page.

“The reason no-one has come forward could be the owner might not like the idea of wearing them again as they’ve been outside so long.

“So I thought itd be a nice gesture to offer them a new set.

“If the owner can prove they are their’s, the set have been cleaned for them to try.

“Like Cinderella trying on her glass slipper, the owner can try them in and if they fit... get a brand new set and smile again.”

Dog walker Valerie Clark, who found the dentures and attached them to the tree with the notice, said she couldn’t believe the interest it had attracted.

She said: “When I saw them in the grass verge I thought someone’s had a good night out.

“I thought they might be coming back to look for them so I taped them to the tree.

“I saw a big group of people having a giggle by the tree but couldn’t believe all the comments on social media.

“Some of them were really funny.”