Ideas flood in for Spilsby at consultation

Residents in Spilsby have been coming up with ideas to help improve the town. A consultation for the Community Lead Plan took place at the Franklin Hall on Saturday. Bonny Smith, a member of the committee, said: “The day was well-attended with lots of ideas from the community which are being collated.

“There was also an opportunity to say what was ‘good’ and ‘bad’ about the town.

“Several people also volunteered to help with the plan.”

Associations who took part in the event were the Women’s Institute, Rotary, Storm UK, U3A, Young Farmers, St James’ Church, Good Neighbourhood Scheme, Scouts, Walkers are Welcome, Twinning Association, Junior Football and the Sessions House.

The results will go into the plan which will be presented to Spilsby Town Council.