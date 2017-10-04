‘I’m giving it up for October’: Donna from Skegness takes Go Sober challenge for charity

A Skegness beauty salon owner who admits she ‘loves a tipple’ has signed up to ‘Go Sober’ in October for charity.

Donna Watson, of Beautique in Roman Bank, is giving up alcohol to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The Go Sober challenge is the latest promotion by Macmillan, whose nurses provide vital support cancer sufferers and there families.

Donna said: “I decided to challenge myself to Go Sober for October to help the wonderful, courageous people who desperately need the special care from Macmillan Cancer Support and in respect for those who I’ve loved and lost, those who are suffering now and others who have fought and survived.

“My thoughts are with you all as I rise to the challenge.

“My family and friends know I love a tipple so this a challenge, but I’m hoping with your help we can raise a fantastic amount of money,

“if everyone could please donate a small amount I would be extremely grateful.

“I will also be donating a £1 for every treatment I carry out during October at my beauty salon Beautique.”

You can support Donna on her Go Sober for October page here. https://www.gosober.org.uk/users/donna-watson-2