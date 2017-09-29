‘I’ll stab anyone who comes near’: Woman armed with knife in Skegness is jailed

A woman armed with a knife in Skegness threatened to stab anyone who approached her, Lincoln Crown Court was told today.

Chelsea Adams rang police telling them she had the knife and a large stick and was prepared to use them if she was approached.

Phil Howes, prosecuting, said that earlier in the day Adams had been reported missing and police were asked to look for her because she was regarded as a high risk person.

Mr Howes said: “She contacted the police herself from a call box at North Parade, Skegness claiming to be in possession of a large stick and a knife.”

Officers were sent to the area and a tazer was pointed at Adams before she dropped the knife. She was then arrested and handcuffed.

Adams, 22, of Primrose Close, Skegness, admitted possession of a bladed article in a public place as a result of the incident in the early hours of 30 August.

She also admitted breach of a suspended jail sentence imposed in May this year for possession of a bladed article after she brandished a pair of scissors and threatened to kill a police officer.

Adams was jailed for 12 months for possession of the knife and a six week consecutive sentence for breach of the suspended sentence.

David Eager, in mitigation, said “This is a very troubled young lady from a very troubled background.

“I ask you to take into account that this is a young lady who is very immature and has real problems in her life. Hopefully she can be assisted in prison.”

Judge Simon Hirst, passing sentence, told Adams “Any offence of carrying a knife is serious.

“In your case it is aggravated by the fact that you threatened to use the knife against anyone who came near you, the fact that you told a probation officer that you would commit this offence again and the fact that you have a worrying record.

“I very much hope that you take advantage of the mental health system while you are in custody and when you are on licence. If you don’t the reality is that you are going to spend longer and longer in custody.”