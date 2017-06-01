‘I can’t breath’: Resident’s horror after ‘another’ caravan fire in Ingoldmells

An Ingoldmells resident has described how he could hardly breath after a caravan caught fire on a site near his home.

Firefighters from Skegness and Wainfleet were called to Coral Beach Leisure in Hurdman Way at 1.27am this morning.

Andy Hempshall lives in Hurdman Way and captured the scene on Facebook.

He asked: “Why has somebody set fire to a caravan in front of my home again - preventing me from getting any sleep again? “That (Sea Lane Hotel) burned down in December and now this.

“I can’t breath. Well someone has lost their van.”

Lee Kowal: “Just gone past Coral Beach and there is a van well alight hope that if anyone was in it they got out in time there was nothing left of it.”

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue tweeted: “Damage to one static caravan and contents. Extinguished using two breathing apparatus, one hose reel and main jet.”