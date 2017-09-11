Hurricane Irma: Family’s fears for Skegness area woman helping holidaymakers sheltering in Orlando

The family of a 20-year-old Hogsthorpe student who is on a work placement in Orlando have spoken of their concern as Hurricane Irma hammers the resort.

Charlie McGough, a Sheffield University student, only went out to Orlando three weeks ago on an events management placement with Walt Disney World at the Swan and Dolphin Resort.

Hogsthorpe woman Charlie McGough went on a work placement to Orlando and has found herself in the path of Hurricane Irma. ANL-171109-120500001

Her sister, Sarah McGough, told the Skegness Standard this morning her family have been awake all night watching the path of the storm, which is now Category 1 and heading north on track to hit the Florida Panhandle later today and move through Georgia.

Five people have died and more than four million were without power in Florida, with many towns and cities imposing curfews.

Sarah said: “Charlie got moved from her apartment into a Disney hotel and has also volunteered to work the whole time it iss happening, so she’s been calming down guests and helping out where she can.

“I’m extremely proud of her. Although I’ve been terrified as well the whole family has been up all night keeping our eye out for updates.”