Hundreds raised at bridge day at Skegness in aid of hospice

A charity bridge day organised by a Skegness woman raised more than £750 for St Barnabas Hospice.

Marilyn (Gertie) Ely, 73, chose to dedicate the fundraiser to her son Timothy James Hardy, 44, who died in February this year, and also her husband Michael John Peak, 74, who died in July.

Timothy received care and support from St Barnabas Louth Hospice so Gertie chose this branch to receive the money.

The bridge day, held at the North Shore Hotel and Golf Course, in Skegness, saw a total of £775 raised.

Gertie said: “It went very well, everyone said what a great day it was and all were very generous.”

Gertie would like to thank those who attended, helped sell tickets and donated to the cause, and to the hotel.