Skegness’ Freemasons of St Clement Lodge has donated £500 to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution’s Skegness Lifeboat.

The funds are to be used to buy safety equipment for the station, in Tower Esplande, and crew.

They form part of a £75,000 sum donated annually by the Freemasons of Provincial Grand Lodge of Lincolnshire, which counts St Clement Lodge among its masonic centres, to deserving causes, based on the recommendations of members.