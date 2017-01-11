HSBC celebrates £!0m investment in Skegness

An investment by HSBC bank in an Ingoldmells-based leisure company is “helping to rebalance the economy outside of London”.

HSBC agreed £10m funding for Coastfields Leisure to acquire the established caravan site in Skegness North Shore Holiday Centre .

The 40-acre site, is home to 600 static and touring plots, and a number of holiday apartments and camping pods. The centrally located holiday park, established for over 50 years, strengthens Coastfields Leisure’s presence as one of the largest holiday village operators in the East of England.

The addition of the new caravan park to Coastfields’ portfolio follows the recent acquisition of 12 acres of land for the expansion of its Skegness Fields Park which was also supported by HSBC.

Lloyd Silvester, director at Coastfields Leisure, said: “North Shore Holiday Centre provided the ideal investment for our business, as an established, centrally located park. HSBC’s support has enabled us to secure the future of this much loved holiday destination and provide continued investment into tourism in Skegness. Our aim is to be the largest holiday village operator in the East of England – this new park brings us one step closer to achieving that goal.”

Roger Pratt, HSBC’s Area Director for Corporate Banking in the East Midlands, said: “HSBC is supporting UK businesses and helping to rebalance the economy outside of London. We’re thrilled to be able to support Coastfields in this acquisition, which adds a substantial number of plots to its strong portfolio as well as a boost to the local economy.”

