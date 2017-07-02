How woman from Spilsby is supporting friend with cancer

A woman who lives near Spilsby is putting her own body through an ordeal to support her best friend with cancer.

Sharon Obrien, of Little Steeping, wants to lose nearly four stone but she says in spite of her own health issues her challenge will be nothing in comparison to what her friend is going through.

However, it will not be easy as she has a heart condition and an underactive thyroid, which makes it difficult for her to lose weight.

Her doctor has also now prescribed her with iron tablets and vitamin B12 as she has become anaemic since starting the diet.

Sharon said: “The doctor is looking after me really and I have never felt better, but this isn’t about me. It’s about supporting my friend and raising awareness about what these ladies and their families go through.

”I have heard so many stories about what they go through and the affect on the families they leave behind.”

The shocking news her friend, who is also her cousin, has cancer came after Sharon returned from her honeymoon.

Sharon, 50, and her cousin, who is aged 44, grew up together in Peterborough.

She said: “I got married in December and knew then she wanted to tell me something. But she didn’t want to spoil my wedding and waited until after I returned from honeymoon to break the news to me.

“I was devastated and just knew I wanted to do something to show I was supporting her while she was having her treatment.

“That way I would feel I was with her in some form mentally and physically for the six months.

“I came up with the idea of losing weight. It’s always been difficult for me to lose weight because of my underactive thyroid, which makes me feel constantly tired.

“I can’t take medication for the thyroid because I also have a heart condition and to lose weight I am having to only eat 600 calories a day.

“But I’m having check-ups at the doctor’s every four weeks and am really pleased how it’s going so far.”

Sharon will be holding a stall to raise funds for Breast Cancer care at the Burgh le Marsh Festival Day at the Windmill on Saturday from 2pm. She also has a justgiving page which has already raised more than £200.

“I want to thank everyone who has supported me so far,” she said. To support her visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sharon-obrien1