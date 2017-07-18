Hotelier calls for Lotto boycott after ‘Anywhere but Skegness’ ad

A Skegness hotelier is calling for a boycott of Lotto after a TV advert in which a woman states if she won she would holiday ‘anywhere but Skegness’.

Russ Sparkes, owner of the Grosvenor House Hotel, wrote in a letter to the Sun newspaper: “I for one will never again play the National Lottery and have spoken to senior representatives of the tourist industry with a view to organising a boycott of as many people as possible from purchasing National Lottery tickets until people such as the National Lottery directors and executives acknowledge that many of our visitors are their customers and we offer a service to these people that they undermine with such offensive promotion of their own company.

I for one will never again play the National Lottery. We sincerely trust that we receive support, not only of this town but of many regular customers in this boycott Russ Sparkes, owner of Grosvenor House Hotel

“We sincerely trust that we receive support, not only of this town but of many regular customers in this boycott.”

The advert was also met with a furious reaction by other readers.

Louise Johnston told the Standard: “I am proud to say I’m from Skegness and it’s time to stop the ridicule and recognise Skegness for the great up and coming town we are becoming.”

Her comments were backed by Wonder Circus clown Mr Fips, who said: “It’s easy to use Skegness like this because the name is funny. Blackpool doesn’t have the same ring. “But I hate people slagging off Skegness. I love it here, that’s why we stay so long.”

A spokesman for Camelot said: “This particular advert asks ‘If you won on Lotto, where would you take your family?’ One of the people says ‘anywhere but Skegness’. This is, however, her opinion of what she would do (or, in this case, not do) rather than the opinion of Camelot or The National Lottery.”

Read more at:

Don’t knock our resort fury over ‘Anywhere but Skegness’ Lotto ad