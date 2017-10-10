Hospital campaigners from Skegness to join protest march to save services

Campaigners from Skegness Hospital Watch are to join the Fighting 4 Life Lincolnshire protest march in Grantham on Saturday ahead of their own public meeting regarding protecting services.

Mr John Turner, who is overseeing the NHS Lincolnshire Sustainability and Transformation Plan (STP), will attend the meeting on Thursday, October 19.

Everyone who cares about protecting the services at Skegness Hospital should come along to this meeting Judy Gaskell, secretary of Skegness Hospital Watch

Judy Gaskell, secretary of Skegness Hospital Watch, said: “At some stage the document will go out to public consultation.

“STPs have been produced nationally by the numerous NHS local authorities and supported by the government, therefore, they need to be given full attention.

“Mr Turner will give his vision for the STP document and then take questions from the audience.

“Everyone who cares about protecting the services at Skegness Hospital should come along to this meeting.”

The public meeting takes place at the Crown Hotel, in Drummond Road, Skegness, at 7pm.