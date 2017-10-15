Hospital campaigners from Skegness join protest march to save services

Campaigners from Skegness Hospital Watch joined the Fighting 4 Life Lincolnshire protest march in Grantham yesterday ahead of their own public meeting regarding protecting services.

United Lincolnshire Hospital Trust (ULHT) plans include the downgrade of Grantham Hospital Accident Emergency Unit and Boston Pilgrim A&E with future A&E services to be centred on Lincoln Hospital, which is struggling to cope with existing workloads and stretched to capacity.

Everyone who cares about protecting the services at Skegness Hospital should come along to this meeting Judy Gaskell, secretary of Skegness Hospital Watch

There are also concerns the NHS Lincolnshire Sustainability and Transformation Plan (STP) will see the merger of services provided at Louth and Skegness Hospitals.

Judy Gaskell, secretary of Skegness Hospital Watch, said: “We joined the march in Grantham because we think it’s important to support other hospitals under threat.

“At some stage the STP document will go out to public consultation.

“STPs have been produced nationally by the numerous NHS local authorities and supported by the government, therefore, they need to be given full attention.”

Mr John Turner, who is overseeing the NHS Lincolnshire Sustainability and Transformation Plan (STP), will attend the public meeting in Skegness on Thursday, October 19.

Mrs Gaskell said: “Mr Turner will give his vision for the STP document and then take questions from the audience.

“Everyone who cares about protecting the services at Skegness Hospital should come along to this meeting.”

The meeting takes place at the Crown Hotel, in Drummond Road, Skegness, at 7pm.