Hopes Spilsby market can return to former glory

A retired catering manager is enjoying the sweet taste of success after taking up an opportunity to start a stall at the struggling Spilsby market.

Barbara Pound, of Welton le Marsh, has been selling her homemade jams, chutney, lemon curd and marmalade at the town’s Monday market as part of Love Your Local Markets fortnight.

It continues until May 31, and is a celebration of the UK markets industry.

East Lindsey District Council has been supporting the campaign by offering free Public Liability Insurance and eight market days rent for the price of four to help budding entrepreneurs get started.

Mrs Pound said she wasn’t ready to retire and just do nothing and started attending Alford’s market fortnightly before Christmas. When East Lindsey’s offer came up, she decided to try Spilsby, which usually only attracts a handful of stalls.

She said: “So far I’m very pleased with how it’s going.

“For me it’s a social thing as much as anything. People still like to come and have a chat especially to familiar faces. We don’t want to see our towns die and become all charity shops.”

Kevin Loadman’s family has been selling fish at Spilsby Market and has seen the decline over the years. He said: “Twenty years ago there were up to 40 stalls but they left when the carpark we stand on was resurfaced, and didn’t come back.

“It’s a shame because there’s a great atmosphere here.”

Jessie James visits the market every week to buy fish for her neighbour. She said: “It’s definitely a social thing for me.

“I’d miss the market if it wasn’t here.”

Mayor of Spilsby Coun Gill Rymer was delighted to see a new stall on the market and said: “Spilsby is dying as it is and I want to see it back to how it was. It’s great to see someone new in the market and I hope more come.”

Markets manager Esther Belton said; “If you have a business idea you want to trial, a market stall is a fantastic way to test the water and see if people like your products for a relatively small start-up cost.

“Whatever you want to sell, whether food, handmade items or something new and innovative, our markets are a great way to meet potential customers and get feedback.” .”help in shaping your business.

“Over the years we have seen numerous market traders progress to their own shop premises after a successful start trading on markets.”

The promotion at Spilsby Market continues on June 5, 12, 19, 26