Hope for rough sleepers in Skegness area after £1.3m boost

Life-changing support will be offered to the most vulnerable and entrenched rough sleepers across East Lindsey - thanks to a successful county-wide bid for Government funds.

The four-year initiative will see 120 of the region’s most vulnerable rough sleepers being offered the chance to become drug and alcohol free, sustain their own accommodation, address health and mental health needs and access education, training and employment.

East Lindsey District Council is one of a group of councils and agencies from across the county who have worked together to bid for Social Impact Bond funding (SIB) totalling around £1.3million.

The initiative will be led by homelessness charity P3 and a designated team of specialists, including a drug worker and mental health practitioner.

Michelle Howard, chairman of the Lincolnshire Homelessness Strategy Group, said: “We are delighted that our bid for funding has been successful and can now focus on helping some of the most at-risk rough sleepers in the county.