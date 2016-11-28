Hope for patients from Skegness facing long trips for prescriptions

Government help has been secured for NHS patients facing long round trips to see consultants.

Matt Warman, MP for Boston and Skegness, has spoken to Health Minister David Mowat after a local GP surgery stopped offering some services normally delivered in hospitals.

In October the Skegness Standard featured an article about Beacon Medical Practice patient Ian Clifton (59) who faced a 200-mile round trip to Sheffield Hospital to get a repeat prescription for Azathioprine when it was feared the would no longer be able to collect it from the surgery. Mr Clifton suffers Polyarteritis (inflamation of arteriies) and said he needed the medication to stay alive.

Mr Warman said: “I met with Beacon Medical Practice managers in Skegness earlier this month to discuss their concerns and reasoning for the change in this service and am pleased the Government is committed to helping the situation. I am keen to ensure that a sensible solution is found for all those affected by the cancellation of additional services that many have relied on for years for their essential complex prescriptions. I am confident that NHS England will find an alternative.”