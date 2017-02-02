Homes snapped up in £1.5m development in Burgh-le-Marsh

A £1.5million development of 15 homes in Burgh-le-Marsh is paving the way for further growth in the town, with 50 per cent already being sold.

Woodland Property Services Limited has brought their recent development Hunters Meadow to market thanks to the investment package provided by Royal Bank of Scotland.

The first occupants of the three and four-bedroom homes are due to complete in mid-February with the overall development on target to complete in March 2017.

Land adjacent to Hunters Meadow has been secured to develop a further 22 houses, which will be known as The Wheatfields, and a further nine houses at Bishops Tozer within Burgh-le-Marsh. Work is expected to commence in early April and will witness the same standard of accommodation.

Matt Fearn, director of Woodland Property Services Limited, said: “We are delighted with the standard and quality Hunters Meadow has to offer, which is testament to 50 per cent being sold off plan already. We have worked closely with these buyers and involved them in the design process so we can fully understand what fixtures and fittings they would like as well as providing them with a choice of kitchens so they can really put their own stamp on their new home.

“Hunters Meadow is the first development to receive the financial backing of Royal Bank of Scotland which received more favourable terms and better interest rates than we have paid to fund our previous developments. We are excited about working in partnership as we fulfil our order book, which is looking very positive over the next two years and beyond.”

Andrew McCarthy, relationship director at Royal Bank of Scotland, said: “We are committed to supporting this sector, even new entrants like Matt that diversify into property development. Matt still runs his very successful property maintenance company alongside the developments he has on the go and has proved that the two businesses can work hand in hand. We wish him all the best as he brings Hunters Meadow to fruition and starts work on The Wheatfields site, which we have every confidence will attract equal positive attention.”